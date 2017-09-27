 Skip Nav
The Bride Wore a Gold Dress From eBay to Her Elopement in Paris, and We Love It

Dyanne and Steven met at a bar in Los Angeles — which happened to be called Good Luck Bar — and it was love at first sight. What they envisioned for their elopement was an intimate ceremony at the oldest church in Paris. The only attendees included the couple, their two witnesses, and their photographer.

The bride decided to break tradition with a gorgeous gold dress she found online on eBay. Dyanne had tried on many dresses at stores before coming across it, but couldn't find the right one. Although she knew it was a huge risk to buy a dress without being able to try it on (and double her budget), it was exactly what she wanted for her big day. After a few weeks of no other bids, Dyanne made an offer that was half the asking price and, to her surprise, the seller accepted it. Luckily, the dress fit her like a glove when it arrived.

After the ceremony, the newlyweds roamed the streets of Paris to capture their first photos as husband and wife. See them ahead!

The Bride Wore a Gold Dress From eBay to Her Elopement in Paris, and We Love It
