No Disney-Lover Could Turn Down a Proposal With This Cinderella Carriage Ring Box
Cinderella Carriage Engagement Ring Box

No Disney-Lover Could Turn Down a Proposal With This Cinderella Carriage Ring Box

A post shared by A. Merary Vazquez-Salazar (@ameraryvs) on

For major fans, Disney and romance often go hand in hand. Maybe it's the magic that weddings and all things Disney both bring to the table, but either way, combining the two just works. One bride-to-be (now bride!) shared her engagement ring on Instagram, and while the ring is undeniably beautiful, it's what it came in that will speak to your inner Disney princess or prince. The bedazzled gold box is modeled after Cinderella's magic carriage and is the perfect spot to place a ring before popping the question. According to her Instagram, the carriage was purchased at Cristal D'Orleans, a shop in New Orleans Square in Disneyland.

