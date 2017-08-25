The Ultimate Classic-Rock Wedding Playlist

 Skip Nav
Classic rock might not be the first genre that comes to mind when you think of wedding music, but that's a damn shame. The late '60s, '70s, and very early '80s produced some seriously great songs that belong on any reception playlist: romantic ballads, dad-rock classics, and sexy guitar-heavy songs that will turn the dance floor up to 11.

This 40-song playlist includes both classic favorites and lesser-known tracks that will strike a chord with you and/or your multigenerational guest list, with The Beatles, The Beach Boys, Led Zeppelin, The Allman Brothers, T. Rex, and many more bands who know how to rock. Who knows? You might discover a new favorite song on the list. Or, better yet, you might discover that your squarest aunt has a secret affinity for Bad Company's "Feel Like Makin' Love." This mix truly has something for everyone. Check out the song list below and keep scrolling for the entire classic-rock Spotify playlist, and check out tons of other wedding music ideas here.

  1. "Thank You," Led Zeppelin
  2. "Blue Sky," The Allman Brothers
  3. "Wond'Ring Aloud," Jethro Tull
  4. "Sweet Thing," Van Morrison
  5. "God Only Knows," The Beach Boys
  6. "Feel Like Makin' Love," Bad Company
  7. "The Man in Me," Bob Dylan
  8. "Pigs on the Wing (Part Two)," Pink Floyd
  9. "Make Me Smile," Chicago
  10. "Danny's Song," Loggins & Messina
  11. "Touch Me," The Doors
  12. "Sunshine of Your Love," Cream
  13. "Crazy on You," Heart
  14. "We've Got Tonight," Bob Seger
  15. "Two Hearts," Bruce Springsteen
  16. "I Will," The Beatles
  17. "Because the Night," Patti Smith
  18. "Maggie May," Rod Stewart
  19. "That's How Strong My Love Is," The Rolling Stones
  20. "Life's a Gas," T. Rex
  21. "Be Here in the Mornin'," The Beach Boys
  22. "Layla," Derek & the Dominos
  23. "Crazy Love," The Allman Brothers
  24. "Maybe I'm Amazed," Paul McCartney
  25. "Baby Blue," Badfinger
  26. "The Air That I Breathe," The Hollies
  27. "Without You," Harry Nilsson
  28. "You Make Loving Fun," Fleetwood Mac
  29. "She's the One," Bruce Springsteen
  30. "Wild Horses," The Rolling Stones
  31. "This Will Be Our Year," The Zombies
  32. "Leather and Lace," Stevie Nicks and Don Henley
  33. "Your Song," Elton John
  34. "Shelter From the Storm," Bob Dylan
  35. "Love the One You're With," Crosby, Stills & Nash
  36. "Let Me Roll It," Paul McCartney
  37. "Soul Love," David Bowie
  38. "Harvest Moon," Neil Young
  39. "All You Need Is Love," The Beatles
  40. "5:11AM (The Moment of Clarity)," Roger Waters

Don't forget, you'll need to download the free Spotify software or app to listen to our playlists!

