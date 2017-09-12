17 Shocking Romance Novels Not For the Faint of Heart

 Skip Nav
Some deem simple romance novels to be so utterly boring compared to the enthralling alternative options (zombie falls in love with human, anyone?). It's a niche audience, but I would argue that the depraved-love-genre fan base is growing larger by tge day. Thus, I've gathered up 17 of the weirdest, most twisted, most corrupt romance books I could find — your mouth will form an "O" in surprise.

Raw by Belle Aurora
Darkfever by Karen Marie Moning
Love Bites by Angela Knight
Into the Darkest Corner by Elizabeth Haynes
Flowers in the Attic by V.C. Andrews
Misery by Stephen King
Dracula by Bram Stoker
Fifty Shades of Grey by E L James
Warm Bodies by Isaac Marion
The Demon Lover by Juliet Dark
Watchers by Dean Koontz
Rebecca by Daphne Du Maurier
Debt by Nina G. Jones
Gerald's Game by Stephen King
You by Caroline Kepnes
Pleasure Unbound by Larissa Ione
Apple Tree Yard by Louise Doughty
