101 Totally Rad Halloween Costumes Inspired by the '80s

When we think about the '80s, images of brightly colored spandex, crop tops, and side ponytails definitely come to mind. Hair bands, new technology, and even some of our favorite toys we grew up with as kids all came from this loud and proud decade. We've rounded up some major '80s inspiration for your Halloween costume this year — from Molly Ringwald's roles in John Hughes films to colorful Care Bears and cartoon characters. Go back in time, and find your Halloween-costume gem!