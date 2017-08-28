30 Game of Thrones Costumes For Couples Who Want to Rule the 7 Kingdoms Together

Game of Thrones has no shortage of hookups — no matter how questionable (looking at you, Jaime and Cersei). The show boasts plenty of steamy sex scenes, so it's no surprise that an array of couples Halloween costumes and cosplays are popular among fans. We rounded up ideas for showing your favorite pair love this season — even if it's a couple who isn't necessarily together in the show. We can dream while we play dress-up this Halloween.