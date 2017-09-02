Here's the Cold, Hard Truth About Dating a Sagittarius

Spoiler alert: you're in for a wild ride. Sagittarii are funny, adventurous, and love a good time — so we're quite the catch . . . if you can, in fact, catch us . . . because we're also commitment phobes, easily bored, impatient, and not super into emotions. Hey, no one's perfect! If you're hoping to date a Sag (or have already been hit by Cupid's bow), here's what you need to know.