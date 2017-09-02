 Skip Nav
Relationships
12 Reasons I'm Glad I Married My High School Sweetheart
Nostalgia
You Can Get a Personalized Hogwarts Letter Sent to You, Because Dreams Do Come True
Women
Which Halloween Costume Is Best For Your Zodiac Sign?
View On One Page
ADVERTISEMENT ()
Start Slideshow
0
Here's the Cold, Hard Truth About Dating a Sagittarius

Spoiler alert: you're in for a wild ride. Sagittarii are funny, adventurous, and love a good time — so we're quite the catch . . . if you can, in fact, catch us . . . because we're also commitment phobes, easily bored, impatient, and not super into emotions. Hey, no one's perfect! If you're hoping to date a Sag (or have already been hit by Cupid's bow), here's what you need to know.

Related
9 Things You Should Know About Loving a Pisces
7 Reasons You Should Date a Virgo

We aren't great at showing our emotions.
We have commitment issues.
We can't stand clingy behavior.
We can be a little blunt.
We are impatient.
We're easily bored.
We LOVE to travel.
We are curious and easily intrigued.
We aren't afraid to try new things in the bedroom.
We like to entertain.
Did we mention we are SO MUCH FUN?
We have a sense of humor.
We love surprises.
Don't try to change us; we hate that.
We're pretty much irresistible.
Start Slideshow
Join the conversation
GifsAstrologyRelationshipsWomenHumorDating
Join The Conversation
Humor
34 Feelings Only Someone Who Was Forever Alone in High School Would Understand
by Tara Block
If the Shoe Fits Imgur Thread
Humor
by Perri Konecky
Game of Thrones Couple Tattoos
Game of Thrones
by Hilary White
Pete Souza's Respect For Women Instagram Photos
Opinion
Obama's Former Photographer Reminds Trump What It Looks Like to Respect Women
by Terry Carter
Cute Couple Photos at Disneyland
Disney
19 Cute Photo Ideas For Couples Headed to Disneyland
by Macy Cate Williams
From Our Partners
Latest Love
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds