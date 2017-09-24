 Skip Nav
10 Signs You Are Settling For a Miserable Marriage

You don't go around announcing it, but people can tell your marriage . . . sucks. You alternate between hiding how bad it is by making everything look "Facebook perfect" and revealing to friends just how frustrated you are. Sometimes you think that maybe it's just how marriage is. Sometimes you wonder if maybe your expectations are too high. Either way, it's clear from the outside that you are settling for a miserable marriage, thanks to these 10 signs.

The two of you act differently around others.
Your partner is giving you crumbs of love . . . or vice versa.
You are making up and breaking up like it's in the job description.
Most of your time is spent wondering if all marriages are like this.
You live parallel lives, frequently venturing off alone.
One sign of a miserable marriage? Always waiting for your partner.
The bedroom is quiet.
You make so many wishes: wishing it were better . . . wishing he or she were different.
You're happier when he or she is not around.
Your daily mood? Sad. Depressed. Distracted.
