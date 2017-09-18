Feel the Love Tonight With This Romantic Disney Playlist

They may be "for kids," but listening to our favorite love songs from the animated Disney movies of our childhood (and newer ones like Frozen) as adults, we realize they actually have very grown-up romantic themes and lyrics. Classic Disney princess films like Beauty and the Beast, Cinderella, and The Little Mermaid feature songs about going from friends to something more, the butterflies of first love, and a guy's reluctance to "kiss the girl" — sounds pretty relatable to me! Check out our favorite Disney love songs, and listen to our romantic and nostalgic Spotify playlist below.

"Love Is an Open Door," Kristen Bell and Santino Fontana (Frozen) "So This Is Love," Ilene Woods and Mike Douglas (Cinderella) "Can You Feel The Love Tonight?", Elton John (The Lion King) "Kiss the Girl," Samuel E. Wright (The Little Mermaid) "If I Never Knew You," Jon Secada and Shanice (Pocahontas) "He's a Tramp," Peggy Lee and Oliver Wallace (Lady and the Tramp) "When She Loved Me," Sarah McLachlan (Toy Story 2) "Never Knew I Needed," Ne-Yo (The Princess and the Frog) "I'm Wishing/One Song," Adriana Caselotti and Harry Stockwell (Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs) "Beauty and the Beast," Angela Lansbury (Beauty and the Beast) "I Won't Say (I'm in Love)," Susan Egan and Cheryl Freeman (Hercules) "Once Upon a Dream," Bill Shirley and chorus (Sleeping Beauty) "Bella Notte," George Givot and Bill Thompson (Lady and the Tramp) "I See the Light," Mandy Moore and Zachary Levi (Tangled) "A Whole New World," Peabo Bryson and Regina Belle (Aladdin) "Something There," Robby Benson, Jerry Orbach, Paige O'Hara (Beauty and the Beast) "When Can I See You Again?", Owl City (Wreck-It Ralph) "Into the Open Air," Julie Fowlis (Brave) "You'll Be in My Heart," Glenn Close and Phil Collins (Tarzan) "Someday My Prince Will Come," Adriana Caselotti (Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs) "Lava," Kuana Torres Kahele, Napua Greig, James Ford Murphy (Pixar short Lava before Inside Out

To listen to the playlist below, download the free Spotify software or app.