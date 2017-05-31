 Skip Nav
Guests of This Downton Abbey-Inspired Wedding Partied Like the Crawleys
ben higgins
I Stayed in The Bachelor Fantasy Suite, and This Is What Happened
Wedding
11 Things You Never Knew About Diamonds
Harry Potter
Harry Potter Fans, You'll Love the Theme of These 20th Anniversary Book Covers!
Guests of This Downton Abbey-Inspired Wedding Partied Like the Crawleys

Fans of British drama Downton Abbey will admire this grand turn-of-the-century wedding inspired by the series. Elizabeth and Matt hosted a party like the Crawley family, featuring a Champagne tower, classic black-tie attire, and even a manor-like venue. The bridal party's look was also reminiscent of the Roaring '20s with gorgeous dresses adorned in beading. And of course the bride looked stunning in a modest lace gown we think Lady Sybil would approve of.

See the photos ahead!

