Whoa, These 11 Elaborate Costumes on Etsy Cost Thousands of Dollars — See the Wild Designs

There are some people who love Halloween, and then there are those who are downright obsessed. They deck out their houses, watch every classic movie, and get incredible costumes. If you're one of the super fans, you need to see the wildly elaborate costumes on Etsy. There are mind-blowing designs that cost thousands of dollars. We're talking mermaids, Disney princesses, historical figures, and even a parrot. Whether you're looking to spend some major cash or you just want to admire the crazy looks, we rounded up the costumes for your viewing pleasure. Prepare to feast your eyes on these intense picks.

Cinderella Costume
$1,500
Buy Now
Khaleesi, Mother of Dragons, Costume
$3,325
Buy Now
Elizabeth I of England Costume Set
$1,400
Buy Now
Scarlet Macaw Costume
$1,100
Buy Now
Crown Royal Bag Queen Costume
$2,000
Buy Now
Harley Quinn Costume
$1,200
Buy Now
Mermaid Costume
$3,619
Buy Now
Beauty and the Beast Belle Dress
$9,800
Buy Now
Peacock Samba Costume
$2,399
Buy Now
Katniss Everdeen Costume
$1,986
Buy Now
Rococo Dress
$2,315
Buy Now
