This Beautiful Bride Showed Everyone How to Pull Off a Blush Wedding Gown in the Fall

When you picture a Fall wedding, you may envision a dark and moody color scheme, but Candace and Scotty decided to go the opposite direction. The couple tied the knot at The Barn at Summerfield Farms, NC, on a beautiful October day.

They kept a neutral palette throughout their reception with a white naked wedding cake and greenery in place of traditional floral bouquets. Even the bride donned a stunning light blush gown, which she pulled off effortlessly in the Autumn season. Take this wedding as proof that you can stray from season-specific themes and colors.

See the beautiful photos!