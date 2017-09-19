 Skip Nav
Relationships
20 Qualities You Should Look For in a Life Partner
Relationships
These Adorable Comics Will Remind You What Love Is All About
Tattoos
21 Gemini Tattoos That Let You Wear Your Zodiac Pride on Your Sleeve
View On One Page
ADVERTISEMENT ()
Start Slideshow
0
You Have to See This Amazing Game of Thrones Wedding — It Even Has a Dire Wolf!

As we anxiously wait for the return of Game of Thrones, Katherine Elena Photography and a team of vendors blessed us with an epic styled shoot to hold us over. Katie Lee, the owner of Katherine Elena, told us that she wanted to highlight two women of the show, Daenerys Targaryen and Sansa Stark, for their strength and beauty. "Both are very strong, powerful women in their own right while also having an ethereal air about them," she said.

Erin of RCB Fashion designed a white flowing dress for Daenerys based on one of her classic dresses in the show, while giving Sansa a long, blue velvet gown to evoke a "strong yet feminine warrior." Though the male lead of the shoot didn't take after a specific character, it didn't hurt that he slightly resembled Jon Snow.

The wedding shoot took place at the Smithmore Castle in the Blue Ridge Mountains, which couldn't have been any more fitting for the medieval theme. It made for an amazing set for both the dining room scene and the outdoor balcony look with a real dire wolf. Dire wolves represent the House of Stark, after all. Full Moon Fam Wolfdog Sanctuary, a nonprofit that cares for abused wolfdogs, provided their majestic model for the day. "The House of Stark on the show has a dire wolf on the family crest and a large part of the show is the dire wolves that help to protect each of the Stark children, so I really wanted that to be the WOW element of the shoot," Katie said.

And to top everything off, Ella from Celestial Cakery created the perfect cake that would have made the Mother of Dragons herself proud. The first layer featured dragon scales, while the top two tiers emulated Daenerys's style, all complete with moss and pine details.

"Sometimes styled shoots can be really hectic and certain things don't work out the way you expected, but this was one of those rare times where everyone involved was just as excited as I was and we had such a good time putting it together!" Katie said. "We only had about a week and a half to literally put the entire thing together and it was all thanks to the people that were there."

See their amazing photos and the video that shows the process from start to finish!

Related
This Epic Halloween Wedding Combined Game of Thrones and a Masquerade All in One

You Have to See This Amazing Game of Thrones Wedding — It Even Has a Dire Wolf!
You Have to See This Amazing Game of Thrones Wedding — It Even Has a Dire Wolf!
You Have to See This Amazing Game of Thrones Wedding — It Even Has a Dire Wolf!
You Have to See This Amazing Game of Thrones Wedding — It Even Has a Dire Wolf!
You Have to See This Amazing Game of Thrones Wedding — It Even Has a Dire Wolf!
You Have to See This Amazing Game of Thrones Wedding — It Even Has a Dire Wolf!
You Have to See This Amazing Game of Thrones Wedding — It Even Has a Dire Wolf!
You Have to See This Amazing Game of Thrones Wedding — It Even Has a Dire Wolf!
You Have to See This Amazing Game of Thrones Wedding — It Even Has a Dire Wolf!
You Have to See This Amazing Game of Thrones Wedding — It Even Has a Dire Wolf!
You Have to See This Amazing Game of Thrones Wedding — It Even Has a Dire Wolf!
You Have to See This Amazing Game of Thrones Wedding — It Even Has a Dire Wolf!
You Have to See This Amazing Game of Thrones Wedding — It Even Has a Dire Wolf!
You Have to See This Amazing Game of Thrones Wedding — It Even Has a Dire Wolf!
You Have to See This Amazing Game of Thrones Wedding — It Even Has a Dire Wolf!
You Have to See This Amazing Game of Thrones Wedding — It Even Has a Dire Wolf!
You Have to See This Amazing Game of Thrones Wedding — It Even Has a Dire Wolf!
You Have to See This Amazing Game of Thrones Wedding — It Even Has a Dire Wolf!
You Have to See This Amazing Game of Thrones Wedding — It Even Has a Dire Wolf!
You Have to See This Amazing Game of Thrones Wedding — It Even Has a Dire Wolf!
You Have to See This Amazing Game of Thrones Wedding — It Even Has a Dire Wolf!
You Have to See This Amazing Game of Thrones Wedding — It Even Has a Dire Wolf!
You Have to See This Amazing Game of Thrones Wedding — It Even Has a Dire Wolf!
You Have to See This Amazing Game of Thrones Wedding — It Even Has a Dire Wolf!
You Have to See This Amazing Game of Thrones Wedding — It Even Has a Dire Wolf!
You Have to See This Amazing Game of Thrones Wedding — It Even Has a Dire Wolf!
You Have to See This Amazing Game of Thrones Wedding — It Even Has a Dire Wolf!
You Have to See This Amazing Game of Thrones Wedding — It Even Has a Dire Wolf!
You Have to See This Amazing Game of Thrones Wedding — It Even Has a Dire Wolf!
You Have to See This Amazing Game of Thrones Wedding — It Even Has a Dire Wolf!
You Have to See This Amazing Game of Thrones Wedding — It Even Has a Dire Wolf!
50
more images
Start Slideshow
Join the conversation
Geek CultureGame Of ThronesWedding
Join The Conversation
Game of Thrones
Who Is the Night King? The White Walkers' Leader Could Be One of These 4 People
by Sabienna Bowman
Why Isn't Game of Thrones Nominated For an Emmy in 2017?
Game of Thrones
Why Game of Thrones Didn't Get Nominated For Any Emmys This Year
by Quinn Keaney
Is Draco Malfoy a Werewolf?
JK Rowling
J.K. Rowling Says This Theory About Draco Malfoy Isn't True but We're Skeptical
by Ann-Marie Alcántara
Sexy Game of Thrones Costumes
Game of Thrones
by Hilary White
Martha Stewart Wedding Cakes From the '90s
Martha Stewart
Proof Martha Stewart Has Always Been Way Ahead of Wedding Cake Trends
by Anna Monette Roberts
From Our Partners
Latest Love
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds