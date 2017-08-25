As Stunning as the Bride Looked on Her Big Day, Her Flower Girl Daughter Stole the Show

Samantha and Nick met in a calculus class in college, and little did they know that studying math would lead to an infinite future together. After a heartfelt proposal on Christmas day last year, the couple envisioned a breathtaking wedding with elegance, sophistication, and an intimate ambiance. Even though the bride hates pink, she loved how classy the color combination of blush, gray, and ivory looked together. To continue the theme of fairy-tale chic, they incorporated as many roses as they could into their reception with hanging floral balls to give it a unique touch.

The inspiration behind it all was Samantha's daughter. "More than just feeling special myself, I wanted to make sure the little miracle in our lives felt just as special and amazing as we see her every day," Samantha said. "I wanted her to feel like the princess that she is and how significant this union is to our small, but soon-to-grow family — especially since she thought she was also getting married that day!"

A naked strawberry wedding cake fit perfectly with the reception's blush tones, as did their wedding favors. Guests were able to take home custom-engraved wine glasses, filled with coconut macaroons and cinnamon wedding cookies, and little gray fabric pouches with white chocolate-covered almonds, tied together with wedding bands and a small rose.

Nick and Samantha chose "I Won't Give Up" by Jason Mraz as their first dance song to help them through any rough patches in their relationship. "After going back and forth for several days, we chose this wonderful song because every relationship comes across obstacles and marriage is no exception," the bride said. "But no matter what life brings, this song will always remind us of our love and commitment to each other."

See their beautiful photos!