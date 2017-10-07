 Skip Nav
These Seasonal Flowers For a Fall Wedding Will Take Your Breath Away

Drawing inspiration from your wedding season isn't just a great way to enhance your decor — it's also a smart way to save money. For couples getting married in the Fall who are hoping to use their flowers to create an autumnal feel, there are a variety of seasonal blooms that leave a lasting impression while also helping to stick to your budget. From dahlias, chrysanthemums, and celosia to hypericum berries and Queen Anne's lace, check out these showstopping blooms that will make you fall in love with your wedding month.

Spray roses, eucalyptus, lamb's ear, and chrysanthemum
Roses, calla lily, celosia, and hydrangea
Hydrangea, calla lily, chrysanthemum, amaranth, and celosia
Dahlias, heather, chrysanthemum, and amaranth
Roses, Queen Anne's lace, lisianthus, and leather leaf
King protea, heather, dahlia, amaranth, and sea holly
Baby's breath
Lamb's ear, hypericum, and celosia
Chrysanthemum and roses
Hydrangeas, dahlias, chrysanthemum, and amaranth
Dahlia, limonium, rose, and lamb's ear
Fern and stock
Dahlia, eucalyptus, and chrysanthemums
Latest Love
