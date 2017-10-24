If You Love Taco Bell, Prepare to Spend All Your Fast-Food Money on This Forever 21 Collection

Taco god, is that you? Have you been answering our prayers? We are beyond excited that Forever 21 is collaborating with Taco Bell for a collection of shirts, bodysuits, sweatshirts, and more. The apparel includes iconic graphics, colorful details, and clever sayings. We want to live in this stuff forever and ever. There are products for women, men, plus-sizes, and kids. The store is offering phone cases, too, so you can deck yourself out in these delicious designs. If you're interested in scoring one of these pieces, we suggest acting fast. We have no doubt that this limited-edition line will sell out faster than you can say fast food. So shop through the best stuff and get to buying!