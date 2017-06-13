30 Playdates For Grown-Ups

Did you know that playfulness may be the key to attracting a mate? According to a study, three traits stood out as topping participants' lists of traits they sought in a mate: "sense of humor," "fun-loving," and "playful." But you don't need a study to tell you that it's good for your relationship when you and your significant other are laughing while enjoying a game night in or getting physical while playing an outdoor sport together. If you're stuck in a humdrum dating rut, we've got 30 playful date ideas to get those friendly competition juices flowing and bring that spark back into your love life.