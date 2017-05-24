 Skip Nav
Summer Box is Here
Shop Must Have!
Did you know we have a UK site?
Did you know we have a Australia site?
Did you know we have a France site?
Did you know we have a Deutschland site?
Did you know we have a Middle East site?
Did you know we have a الشرق الأوسط site?
x
This Garden Wedding Ceremony Was Held in a Butterfly-Themed Glass Pyramid
Relationships
Should You Do First-Look Wedding Photos? Here's What to Consider
Disney
1 Man Just Flawlessly Executed the Disneyland Proposal of Our Dreams
Tattoos
These 30 Disney Princess Tattoos Are the Fairest of Them All
View on One Page
Photo 1 of 81  
ADVERTISEMENT ()
1
This Garden Wedding Ceremony Was Held in a Butterfly-Themed Glass Pyramid

You'll want to think outside of traditional wedding venues after seeing Kim and Craig's beautiful Spring nuptials. The couple held their ceremony at the Muttart Conservatory in Canada, which features botanical gardens and stunning glass pyramids. They exchanged vows in a butterfly-themed pyramid — a lucky choice that allowed them to enjoy outdoor views without getting rained on.

The party continued at the Yellowhead Brewery for a fun-filled reception with great food and beer. Instead of clinking glasses, guests had to hoola hoop if they wanted the newlyweds to kiss. See their photos!

Previous Next
Join the conversation
Real WeddingsWedding
Around The Web
Join The Conversation
Wedding
You Can't Deny How Romantic This Bright Floral Wedding Is
by Nicole Yi
Federal Courthouse Elopement
Real Weddings
This Sweet Wedding For 2 Wasn't Your Ordinary Courthouse Elopement
by Nicole Yi
Small City Hall Wedding in San Francisco
Wedding
by Nicole Yi
Real Weddings
You'll Notice a Sweet Detail About the Bride's Ring in the Photo With Her Mom and Grandma
by Nicole Yi
Disney Wedding Cake Ideas
Disney
20 Dreamy Disney Wedding Cake Ideas to Fantasize Over
by Anna Monette Roberts
Girl Scout Stand Up to Neo-Nazi Photo Czech Republic
Digital Life
This Photo of a Girl Scout Protesting a Neo-Nazi Is Incredibly Powerful
by Ann-Marie Alcántara
What Not to Post on Facebook
Tech Tips
6 Things You Should Never Post on Facebook
by Lisette Mejia
Facebook Leaked Report on Reaching Stressed Teens
Digital Life
Facebook Is Accused of Revealing to Advertisers How to Reach "Defeated" Teens
by Ann-Marie Alcántara
Elegant California Winery Wedding
Wedding
This Beautiful Outdoor Wedding Will Make You Consider Saying "I Do" at a Winery
by Nicole Yi
Intimate Southern Wedding Photos
Summer
This Romantic Wedding Is Your Ultimate Inspiration For an Outdoor Ceremony
by Macy Cate Williams
Subtle Beauty and the Beast Wedding
Disney
The Subtle Beauty and the Beast Details in This Sweet Wedding Will Make You Smile
by Nicole Yi
Spring Bouquets
Wedding Decor
12 Gorgeous Spring Wedding Bouquets Fit For Royalty
by Kate McKenna
From Our Partners
Latest Love
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds