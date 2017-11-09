 Skip Nav
18 Things For the Friend Who Is Constantly Correcting Your Grammar

If you don't know the difference between they're, their, and there, but your friend makes sure to correct when you use them wrong, then you've got a grammar geek on your hands. Or if the misuse of effect and affect is like nails on a chalkboard to you, then you may be guilty of a grammar obsession, too. If words are your favorite thing and if you have quite the way with them, then this gift guide will be right up your ally. Alley? Whatever — you'll love them.

Oxford Comma Print
$14
from etsy.com
Buy Now
Commas Save Lives
$17
from etsy.com
Buy Now
"You're" Necklace
$24
from etsy.com
Buy Now
Proper Spelling and Grammar Sweatshirt
$40
from etsy.com
Buy Now
Quotation Marks Bookends
$49
from amazon.com
Buy Now
Grammar Police Key Chain
$10
from etsy.com
Buy Now
Funny Grammar Mug
$14
from etsy.com
Buy Now
Sleeping Partners
Word Lovers Dictionary Scarves
$35
from UncommonGoods
Buy Now See more Sleeping Partners Scarves & Wraps
Comma Necklace
$20
from etsy.com
Buy Now
Gourmet Grammarian Plate Set
$85
from grammarstuff.com
Buy Now
Concrete Quotation Marks Decor
$45
from etsy.com
Buy Now
Silently Correcting Your Grammar Mug
$16
from etsy.com
Buy Now
Magnetic Poetry Kit "Poet" Edition
$22
from magneticpoetry.com
Buy Now
Whom Poster
$5
from etsy.com
Buy Now
Punctuation Cuff
$15
from etsy.com
Buy Now
Grammar Pencils
$10
from etsy.com
Buy Now
One Up! Word Game
$18
from amazon.com
Buy Now
Grammar Teacup and Saucer Set
$48
from etsy.com
Buy Now
