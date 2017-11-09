18 Things For the Friend Who Is Constantly Correcting Your Grammar

If you don't know the difference between they're, their, and there, but your friend makes sure to correct when you use them wrong, then you've got a grammar geek on your hands. Or if the misuse of effect and affect is like nails on a chalkboard to you, then you may be guilty of a grammar obsession, too. If words are your favorite thing and if you have quite the way with them, then this gift guide will be right up your ally. Alley? Whatever — you'll love them.