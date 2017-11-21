 Skip Nav
16 Gifts For Your Long-Distance BFF

Being in an LDF (long-distance friendship) requires a whole lot of data and love. But the best part is that no matter how long the two of you have been apart or how far away you are, it's always like no time has passed the second you reunite. This year, give your long-distance BFF a gift that they'll obsess over that speaks to your special relationship, like one of these 16 ideas ahead!

Anthropologie
Splash Tunes Pro Dual Wireless Speaker
$44
from Anthropologie
thoughtful care package
$36
from etsy.com
west elm
Away Suitcase – The Carry-On (Platinum)
$225
from west elm
Cathy's Concepts
Monogram Lacquer Docking Station - White
$63
from Nordstrom
OneHope Just Because Mini Gift Crate
$49
from onehopewine.com
Bloomingdale's Tech Accessories
ban.do Power Bank, Star Power
$54
from Bloomingdale's
Ampersand Personalized Stationery Set
$25
from etsy.com
Gilt Decor
FUJI FILM Instax Mini 90 Camera
$180
from Gilt
Nordstrom Rack Tech Accessories
Urbanears Humlan The Wash & Wear Headphones - True White
$50 $31.97
from Nordstrom Rack
Sugarfina Sparkling Holiday 8-Piece Candy Bento Box
$65
from shop.nordstrom.com
Nordstrom Makeup & Travel Bags
Pop & Suki Bigger Personalized Makeup Case
$115
from Nordstrom
Alex and Ani
Best Friends Set of 2 Charm Bangles | American Heart Association
$48
from Alex and Ani
Kate Spade
Vacation 12-Month Fabric Agenda
$40
from Saks Fifth Avenue
Urban Outfitters
Thank You for Being a Friend: Life According to The Golden Girls By Emma Lewis
$14.95
from Urban Outfitters
Urban Outfitters
Amelia Glass Display Frame
$10
from Urban Outfitters
Shower Speaker
Long-Distance Care Package
Suitcase
Personalized Docking Station
Wine Delivery
Device Charger
Stationery Set
Instant Camera
Headphones
Candy Box
Personalized Makeup Case
Best Friends Bangles
Agenda
Urban Outfitters Thank You For Being a Friend: Life According to The Golden Girls
Picture Frame
