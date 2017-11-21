16 Gifts For Your Long-Distance BFF

Gifts For Long-Distance Friends
Being in an LDF (long-distance friendship) requires a whole lot of data and love. But the best part is that no matter how long the two of you have been apart or how far away you are, it's always like no time has passed the second you reunite. This year, give your long-distance BFF a gift that they'll obsess over that speaks to your special relationship, like one of these 16 ideas ahead!
Splash Tunes Pro Dual Wireless Speaker
$44
from Anthropologie
Away Suitcase – The Carry-On (Platinum)
$225
from west elm
Monogram Lacquer Docking Station - White
$63
from Nordstrom
ban.do Power Bank, Star Power
$54
from Bloomingdale's
Urbanears Humlan The Wash & Wear Headphones - True White
$50 $31.97
from Nordstrom Rack
Pop & Suki Bigger Personalized Makeup Case
$115
from Nordstrom
Best Friends Set of 2 Charm Bangles | American Heart Association
$48
from Alex and Ani
Vacation 12-Month Fabric Agenda
$40
from Saks Fifth Avenue
Thank You for Being a Friend: Life According to The Golden Girls By Emma Lewis
$14.95
from Urban Outfitters
Amelia Glass Display Frame
$10
from Urban Outfitters
