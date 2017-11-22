The World's Worst Date Was Live Tweeted, and It's Entertaining as Hell

People-watching is secretly (but also not so secretly) everyone's favorite activity. Whereas public observing is usually done inconspicuously behind the protection of sunglasses, Twitter user KellyeFine just officially upped the ante. She took her observations to a whole new level by live tweeting a couple's horrible date in all of its cringe-inducing glory.

The account is both entertaining and appalling at the same time, making us simultaneously chuckle and shake our heads in dismay at the audacity of the man on this date gone awry. Keep reading to take a journey through the world's worst date known to man.