We Solemnly Swear You'll Be Obsessed With These 50+ Harry Potter Gifts on Etsy

Any time of year is the right time of year to buy Harry Potter gifts for other people — and most importantly, for yourself. While we of course love official merchandise and collections as much as the next Potterhead, the reason Etsy items stand out so much is because they are made with love by the biggest fans in the world. We rounded up the best Harry Potter gifts on Etsy, from bookmarks and bracelets to wine glasses, posters, and phone cases.

Harry Potter Ford Anglia Pin ($16)
Luna Lovegood Necklace ($7)
Platform 9 3/4 Poster ($13-$25)
Ravenclaw Mug ($20)
Gryffindor Pencil Set ($8)
House Socks Bookmarks ($25-$26)
Golden Snitch Bookmark ($20)
Happiness Can Be Found Dumbledore Quote Large Wood Framed Sign ($65-$135)
Harry Potter Potions Phone Case ($29)
I Solemnly Swear I Am Up to No Good Necklace ($19-$22)
My Patronus Is Wine Glass ($8)
Felix Felicis Pin ($10)
"You're Just as Sane as I Am" Luna Lovegood Quote Mug ($16)
Harry Potter Coasters ($25)
House Crest Beer Growlers ($50)
Slytherin House Necklace ($9)
Marauder's Map Decal ($6-$25)
Butterbeer Candle ($18)
Harry Potter Poster Set ($22)
Luna Lovegood's Spectrespecs Metal Bookmark ($20)
"Must Be a Weasley" Crop Top ($26)
Deathly Hollows Bangle Bracelet ($16)
Harry Potter Wand Motions Print ($4-$150)
Slytherin Mug ($20)
Book Titles Sweatshirt ($45)
Ravenclaw Crest iPhone Case ($10-$23)
Rowena Ravenclaw's Lost Diadem Pendant Necklace ($21)
Vintage-Style Spellbook Prints ($13-$51)
Harry Potter Spell Pencils ($14)
Sorting Hat and Snake Charm Bracelet ($17)
Harry Potter Glasses Ring ($25)
