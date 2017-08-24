 Skip Nav
Can Your Guy's Relationship With His Mother Be a Deal-Breaker?

Can your guy's mother seal or break the deal? Well, that depends . . . on a variety of factors. We often forget that when we marry the person, we marry the family. And how entwined or not entwined a man is with his mother can have an impact on your relationship, as much as we wish it wouldn't or won't.

Of course, each situation is different, but there are some factors to consider when you're dating a man and trying to evaluate the impact of his mother on your lives together as a couple.

Does she like you? And does it matter to him?
Can he think for himself?
If you can be a peacemaker, it won't matter if she's hell-bent against you. Mostly.
If you let him lead the relationship with his mom, that will help.
Can he speak out and tell her when to chill? Does he extend his hand to defend you?
Can you imagine being with this woman as an in-law indefinitely? If the answer is no . . .
