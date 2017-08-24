Can Your Guy's Relationship With His Mother Be a Deal-Breaker?

Can your guy's mother seal or break the deal? Well, that depends . . . on a variety of factors. We often forget that when we marry the person, we marry the family. And how entwined or not entwined a man is with his mother can have an impact on your relationship, as much as we wish it wouldn't or won't.

Of course, each situation is different, but there are some factors to consider when you're dating a man and trying to evaluate the impact of his mother on your lives together as a couple.