 Skip Nav
Netflix
You Know You Want Something Steamy to Binge-Watch in October! 15 Sexy Shows on Netflix
Tattoos
19 Tasteful Nude Tattoos That Celebrate The Female Form
Halloween
We're Now Considering a Halloween Wedding Thanks to This Bride's Gorgeous Black Gown
View On One Page
ADVERTISEMENT ()
Start Slideshow
0
This Bride Actually Got Down at Her Wedding and Did the Worm in Her Gown

Born and raised in downtown Orlando, FL, Ryan and Lauren incorporated different parts of the city into their wedding day. The bride's mother married at Rosie O'Grady's back in the day, so the two decided to have their reception on Church Street at the Orchid Garden. They spent the morning getting ready in a cute bed and breakfast and then held their ceremony at St. James Cathedral.

Things definitely got wild as the night progressed. The bride and groom jumped on top of the bar to take a shot together, but the best part? Lauren got down on the dance floor and did the worm in her wedding gown. And all of that was of course captured on camera.

See their photos!

Related
Tequila Shots and a Burrito Bar Completed This Destination Wedding in Mexico

This Bride Actually Got Down at Her Wedding and Did the Worm in Her Gown
This Bride Actually Got Down at Her Wedding and Did the Worm in Her Gown
This Bride Actually Got Down at Her Wedding and Did the Worm in Her Gown
This Bride Actually Got Down at Her Wedding and Did the Worm in Her Gown
This Bride Actually Got Down at Her Wedding and Did the Worm in Her Gown
This Bride Actually Got Down at Her Wedding and Did the Worm in Her Gown
This Bride Actually Got Down at Her Wedding and Did the Worm in Her Gown
This Bride Actually Got Down at Her Wedding and Did the Worm in Her Gown
This Bride Actually Got Down at Her Wedding and Did the Worm in Her Gown
This Bride Actually Got Down at Her Wedding and Did the Worm in Her Gown
This Bride Actually Got Down at Her Wedding and Did the Worm in Her Gown
This Bride Actually Got Down at Her Wedding and Did the Worm in Her Gown
This Bride Actually Got Down at Her Wedding and Did the Worm in Her Gown
This Bride Actually Got Down at Her Wedding and Did the Worm in Her Gown
This Bride Actually Got Down at Her Wedding and Did the Worm in Her Gown
This Bride Actually Got Down at Her Wedding and Did the Worm in Her Gown
This Bride Actually Got Down at Her Wedding and Did the Worm in Her Gown
This Bride Actually Got Down at Her Wedding and Did the Worm in Her Gown
This Bride Actually Got Down at Her Wedding and Did the Worm in Her Gown
This Bride Actually Got Down at Her Wedding and Did the Worm in Her Gown
This Bride Actually Got Down at Her Wedding and Did the Worm in Her Gown
This Bride Actually Got Down at Her Wedding and Did the Worm in Her Gown
This Bride Actually Got Down at Her Wedding and Did the Worm in Her Gown
This Bride Actually Got Down at Her Wedding and Did the Worm in Her Gown
This Bride Actually Got Down at Her Wedding and Did the Worm in Her Gown
This Bride Actually Got Down at Her Wedding and Did the Worm in Her Gown
This Bride Actually Got Down at Her Wedding and Did the Worm in Her Gown
This Bride Actually Got Down at Her Wedding and Did the Worm in Her Gown
This Bride Actually Got Down at Her Wedding and Did the Worm in Her Gown
This Bride Actually Got Down at Her Wedding and Did the Worm in Her Gown
This Bride Actually Got Down at Her Wedding and Did the Worm in Her Gown
57
more images
Start Slideshow
Join the conversation
Real WeddingsWedding
Join The Conversation
Halloween
This Hauntingly Beautiful Wedding Will Give You Chills and Inspiration at the Same Time
by Nicole Yi
Church Elopement in Paris
Wedding
by Nicole Yi
Idina Menzel's Carolina Herrera Wedding Dress
Idina Menzel
by Nikita Ramsinghani
Should I Use Carnations in My Wedding?
Wedding
by Nicole Yi
Rachel Katzman Vera Wang Wedding Dress
Julien Macdonald
by Marina Liao
From Our Partners
Latest Love
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds