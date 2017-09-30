This Bride Actually Got Down at Her Wedding and Did the Worm in Her Gown

Born and raised in downtown Orlando, FL, Ryan and Lauren incorporated different parts of the city into their wedding day. The bride's mother married at Rosie O'Grady's back in the day, so the two decided to have their reception on Church Street at the Orchid Garden. They spent the morning getting ready in a cute bed and breakfast and then held their ceremony at St. James Cathedral.

Things definitely got wild as the night progressed. The bride and groom jumped on top of the bar to take a shot together, but the best part? Lauren got down on the dance floor and did the worm in her wedding gown. And all of that was of course captured on camera.

See their photos!