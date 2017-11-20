 Skip Nav
The Ultimate Holiday Survival Guide For New Couples
25 Fun Friend Holiday Date Ideas

Winter is definitely up there as the season for couples, but let's not forget that it's also an amazing time of year for friends. There's no better group of people than your closest buds to wrap up the year with anyway. To take full advantage of the holidays with your best friend or favorites, challenge yourselves to do more than drinking around the Christmas tree (but do that, too). The ideas ahead are a mix of activities both your inner child and adult self would totally appreciate. See 25 fun holiday date ideas for you and your friends.

Bake festive cookies — and pig out on them!
Stage a holiday photo shoot.
Drive around your neighborhood to see all the decorations.
Wrap gifts together.
Get dolled up for a fancy dinner out.
Cozy up by the fire and talk.
Make holiday cards for friends and family.
Craft your own festive cocktail recipes.
Hit the slopes.
Throw an intimate holiday party.
Go ice skating.
Have a feast just between the two of you.
Get all your Christmas shopping done together.
Get tickets to The Nutcracker.
DIY gifts for one another.
DIY ugly Christmas sweaters.
Check out all the decorated storefronts.
Roast marshmallows.
Take a walk outside and take in the Winter scenery.
Watch all your favorite Christmas movies.
Blast Christmas music and decorate your home.
Make the best hot cocoa you've ever made.
Volunteer.
Hang out in your pajamas all day.
Check out a Winter festival.
