40+ Cheap or Free Ways to Celebrate the Winter Season

Winter means cozy sweaters, fuzzy socks, and ample time indoors . . . unless you're properly bundled up and ready to face the world outside. It's also a time to get productive, without spending a ton of cash. From sipping on hot drinks to volunteering your time to help others, here are 40-plus fun activities you can do in the Winter — and they're all cheap or free!

  1. Drive around town and look at holiday lights and decorations.
  2. Bake cookies.
  3. Get rid of old items in your house.
  4. Make s'mores by a fire.
  5. Make a warm, Winter-themed drink.
  6. Decorate for the holidays.
  7. Go to a free Winter festival.
  8. Sip on hot chocolate.
  9. Collect canned goods for your local food bank.
  10. Go sledding.
  11. Host a board game night with friends.
  12. Take your family holiday card photo.
  13. Curl up by the fire with a good book.
  14. Decorate with DIY tree ornaments.
  15. Shovel snow for a neighbor.
  16. Take a horse-drawn carriage ride.
  17. Make DIY gifts.
  18. Build a snowman.
  19. Make a warm soup with Winter squash.
  20. DIY your own holiday cards.
  21. Marathon your favorite movies.
  22. Light cinnamon-scented candles.
  23. Go ice skating.
  24. Take a hot bath.
  25. Visit a free museum in your area.
  26. Go on a Winter date with your significant other.
  27. Knit a sweater or mittens.
  28. Have peppermint schnapps.
  29. Pick pine cones and decorate your home with them.
  30. Volunteer at a soup kitchen.
  31. Visit your local library.
  32. Throw a potluck holiday party.
  33. Window shop at a Winter market.
  34. Make spiced cider or mulled wine.
  35. Eat candy canes.
  36. Make a fire with pine cones.
  37. Create a Winter playlist.
  38. Drink eggnog.
  39. Visit a Christmas tree farm.
  40. Roast chestnuts.
  41. Put a puzzle together.
  42. Make a list of things you're thankful for.
  43. Catch snowflakes on your tongue.
Image Source: StockSnap / PICSELI
