Free Things to Do in the Winter
40+ Cheap or Free Ways to Celebrate the Winter Season
Winter means cozy sweaters, fuzzy socks, and ample time indoors . . . unless you're properly bundled up and ready to face the world outside. It's also a time to get productive, without spending a ton of cash. From sipping on hot drinks to volunteering your time to help others, here are 40-plus fun activities you can do in the Winter — and they're all cheap or free!
- Drive around town and look at holiday lights and decorations.
- Bake cookies.
- Get rid of old items in your house.
- Make s'mores by a fire.
- Make a warm, Winter-themed drink.
- Decorate for the holidays.
- Go to a free Winter festival.
- Sip on hot chocolate.
- Collect canned goods for your local food bank.
- Go sledding.
- Host a board game night with friends.
- Take your family holiday card photo.
- Curl up by the fire with a good book.
- Decorate with DIY tree ornaments.
- Shovel snow for a neighbor.
- Take a horse-drawn carriage ride.
- Make DIY gifts.
- Build a snowman.
- Make a warm soup with Winter squash.
- DIY your own holiday cards.
- Marathon your favorite movies.
- Light cinnamon-scented candles.
- Go ice skating.
- Take a hot bath.
- Visit a free museum in your area.
- Go on a Winter date with your significant other.
- Knit a sweater or mittens.
- Have peppermint schnapps.
- Pick pine cones and decorate your home with them.
- Volunteer at a soup kitchen.
- Visit your local library.
- Throw a potluck holiday party.
- Window shop at a Winter market.
- Make spiced cider or mulled wine.
- Eat candy canes.
- Make a fire with pine cones.
- Create a Winter playlist.
- Drink eggnog.
- Visit a Christmas tree farm.
- Roast chestnuts.
- Put a puzzle together.
- Make a list of things you're thankful for.
- Catch snowflakes on your tongue.
