Is It Hot in Here or Is It Just This Viral Hurricane Harvey Hero? Yep, It's Just Him

World, meet Rescue Bae, the sexy man who went viral after helping with Hurricane Harvey rescue efforts in Texas.

Rescue Bae's real name is actually Raz Halili, and he runs an oyster business in San Leon, TX, ABC 13 reports. After Harvey ripped through Texas, he and his cousin used jetskis and an oyster boat to help the Coast Guard save those stranded by the flooding. When Ariel Marie, a Port Authority woman, received the above selfie from her friend who was rescued by Raz, she shared it on Facebook and mass hysteria ensued. His photo sent thousands into a full-on swooning frenzy — because, well, just look at him! That defined jawline. Those piercing, dark eyes. That scruffy facial hair. Would you like us to keep going?

As soon as Facebook users scrolled past Raz's smoldering snapshot, they couldn't resist offering up nearly 3,000 incredibly thirsty, downright hilarious comments, many of which were noting how he bears an uncanny resemblance to actor Shemar Moore. We've outlined the most entertaining comments below for your enjoyment.

The thirst for Rescue Bae is real, and it's 100 percent warranted in our book. Between those absurdly hot police officers in Florida and now Rescue Bae, we're feeling #blessed by these handsome heroes helping during these tragedies.