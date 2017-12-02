How to Incorporate Travel Into Your Wedding
Travel-Loving Couple Served Foods From Favorite Destinations at Their Wedding
It rained for most of Mallory and Jeff's wedding day, but the weather wasn't enough to get them the least bit down. The couple was still able to hold their intimate ceremony outside of the American Visionary Art Museum in the sculpture garden while staying dry.
The museum's art pieces also served as great photo ops. The two incorporated their love of travel throughout their reception with photos from their trips and by serving foods from their favorite destinations.
See their photos ahead!
