 Skip Nav
Rated #1 Women's Box
Shop Must Have!
Did you know we have a UK site?
Did you know we have an Australia site?
Did you know we have a France site?
Did you know we have a Deutschland site?
Did you know we have a Middle East site?
Did you know we have a الشرق الأوسط site?
x
Love It. Save Your Favorites Now.
Travel-Loving Couple Served Foods From Favorite Destinations at Their Wedding
Relationships
The Ultimate Holiday Survival Guide For New Couples
Engagement Rings
Don't Know Where to Start in Your Engagement Ring Search? There's a Website Just For That
Wedding
We Don't Know If We're More Floored by This Hawaiian Wedding Venue or the Bride's Gown
View On One Page
ADVERTISEMENT ()
Start Slideshow
0
Travel-Loving Couple Served Foods From Favorite Destinations at Their Wedding

It rained for most of Mallory and Jeff's wedding day, but the weather wasn't enough to get them the least bit down. The couple was still able to hold their intimate ceremony outside of the American Visionary Art Museum in the sculpture garden while staying dry.

The museum's art pieces also served as great photo ops. The two incorporated their love of travel throughout their reception with photos from their trips and by serving foods from their favorite destinations.

See their photos ahead!

Travel-Loving Couple Served Foods From Favorite Destinations at Their Wedding
Travel-Loving Couple Served Foods From Favorite Destinations at Their Wedding
Travel-Loving Couple Served Foods From Favorite Destinations at Their Wedding
Travel-Loving Couple Served Foods From Favorite Destinations at Their Wedding
Travel-Loving Couple Served Foods From Favorite Destinations at Their Wedding
Travel-Loving Couple Served Foods From Favorite Destinations at Their Wedding
Travel-Loving Couple Served Foods From Favorite Destinations at Their Wedding
Travel-Loving Couple Served Foods From Favorite Destinations at Their Wedding
Travel-Loving Couple Served Foods From Favorite Destinations at Their Wedding
Travel-Loving Couple Served Foods From Favorite Destinations at Their Wedding
Travel-Loving Couple Served Foods From Favorite Destinations at Their Wedding
Travel-Loving Couple Served Foods From Favorite Destinations at Their Wedding
Travel-Loving Couple Served Foods From Favorite Destinations at Their Wedding
Travel-Loving Couple Served Foods From Favorite Destinations at Their Wedding
Travel-Loving Couple Served Foods From Favorite Destinations at Their Wedding
Travel-Loving Couple Served Foods From Favorite Destinations at Their Wedding
Travel-Loving Couple Served Foods From Favorite Destinations at Their Wedding
Travel-Loving Couple Served Foods From Favorite Destinations at Their Wedding
Travel-Loving Couple Served Foods From Favorite Destinations at Their Wedding
Travel-Loving Couple Served Foods From Favorite Destinations at Their Wedding
Travel-Loving Couple Served Foods From Favorite Destinations at Their Wedding
Travel-Loving Couple Served Foods From Favorite Destinations at Their Wedding
Travel-Loving Couple Served Foods From Favorite Destinations at Their Wedding
Travel-Loving Couple Served Foods From Favorite Destinations at Their Wedding
Travel-Loving Couple Served Foods From Favorite Destinations at Their Wedding
Travel-Loving Couple Served Foods From Favorite Destinations at Their Wedding
Travel-Loving Couple Served Foods From Favorite Destinations at Their Wedding
Travel-Loving Couple Served Foods From Favorite Destinations at Their Wedding
Travel-Loving Couple Served Foods From Favorite Destinations at Their Wedding
Travel-Loving Couple Served Foods From Favorite Destinations at Their Wedding
Travel-Loving Couple Served Foods From Favorite Destinations at Their Wedding
52
more images
Start Slideshow
Join the conversation
Real WeddingsWedding
Harry Potter
These 2 Got Engaged on the Hogwarts Express and Had a Backyard Harry Potter Wedding
by Nicole Yi
Will Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Wedding Be Televised?
The Royals
Get Ready to Set Your DVRs, Because Harry and Meghan's Wedding Will Be Televised
by Monica Sisavat
Bride With Terminal Cancer Has Her Wedding
Wedding
This Bride Was Given 6 Months to Live 3 Years Ago — See the Wedding She Fought to Have
by Nicole Yi
Haiku Mill Wedding on Maui
Wedding
We Don't Know If We're More Floored by This Hawaiian Wedding Venue or the Bride's Gown
by Nicole Yi
QALO Workout Ring For the Gym
Fitness Gear
This Wedding Ring Lets People Know You're Married, Even in the Weight Room
by Leta Shy
From Our Partners
Latest Love
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds