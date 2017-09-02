9 Signs You're Finally Ready to Date After Divorce

If you and your soon-to-be-divorced spouse are separated or your ink is freshly dried on those divorce papers, I bet you're thinking about dating. A lot. It's normal, especially after something that once seemed so right now is clearly so very dreadfully wrong.

How do you know if you're ready? "Readiness" is a state of mind: one person might be ready for casual sex, another person ready for love, and another not at all. Here are some signs you're ready to, at the very least, date.