9 Signs You're Finally Ready to Date After Divorce

If you and your soon-to-be-divorced spouse are separated or your ink is freshly dried on those divorce papers, I bet you're thinking about dating. A lot. It's normal, especially after something that once seemed so right now is clearly so very dreadfully wrong.

How do you know if you're ready? "Readiness" is a state of mind: one person might be ready for casual sex, another person ready for love, and another not at all. Here are some signs you're ready to, at the very least, date.

You're ready to date when you feel happy about doing so. Happy that you're moving forward in your life.
You may not be ready for love, but you're ready for fun when you think about sex 24/7 (and not with your former spouse)!
Getting out and having fun again is on your list. Sure, the bar scene may not be YOUR scene, but you're eager to explore.
You accept that you and your ex are done and you're OK with it. You may feel sad now and then, but you know it's for the best!
When you feel as if you are ready to grow and show all that is special about you, blooming into a new you, you're ready.
If little things in life make you feel good, like a sunny day, and you appreciate the clean start, date, date, and date!
If you forgive yourself and your ex for the mistakes you both made, you're ready! Anger from past doesn't help the future.
Are you ready to see where life's roads take you? Get in the dating game. You're all good and ready.
Does a new beginning with someone excite you? Are you curious about someone else? Ready, ready!
