 Skip Nav
Summer Box is Here
Shop Must Have!
Did you know we have a UK site?
Did you know we have a Australia site?
Did you know we have a France site?
Did you know we have a Deutschland site?
Did you know we have a Middle East site?
Did you know we have a الشرق الأوسط site?
x
Do NOT Date Before the Divorce Is Finalized Until You Consider These Important Factors
Wedding
11 Juicy Secrets From a Wedding Planner (the Drunk Stories Will Crack You Up)
ben higgins
The Bachelor Couples: Where Are They Now?
Harry Potter
This Incredible Harry Potter Wedding Had a Sorting Ceremony, Floating Candles, and More

Should You Date Before the Divorce Is Finalized?

Do NOT Date Before the Divorce Is Finalized Until You Consider These Important Factors

You're separated from your soon-to-be-former spouse, and now you're wondering: is it acceptable for me to date?

I wish I had an easy yes or no answer for you, but each situation is different. Some people may be available to date easily, and others? Not so much. There is one thing I can say with absolute certainty on the subject and that is this: whether you are divorcing with kids, without kids, or have been married a long time or simply a few years, no one is ready to be serious with ANYONE right after a separation.

Sure, you could be ready to have fun, have sex, and casually date, but you are no one's Mrs. Right until you have taken time to assess yourself, your failed marriage, and where you are going in life. Not to mention, you need to heal. You may feel completely over someone, but the fact is it takes time to unravel yourself from a marriage.

ADVERTISEMENT

Here are some indicators/rules you can go by to determine whether you are ready to casually date vs. whether you are not ready to casually date.

Do You Have Kids? A Few Things to Consider:

If you have kids, you need to be super mindful of any dating you do post-separation and divorce. This is not the time for kids to be meeting anyone. They still need to grieve the loss of the family unit as they once knew it.

You also may want to be careful whom you bring your children around, as your ex can use this against you in divorce proceedings.

Are the two of you waged in a bitter custody battle? Are you fighting over money? Don't get involved in a relationship right now. You need to focus on getting through and helping your kids cope with all the stress that the above things bring on children.

When You Shouldn't:

Your Ex Is Vindictive or Angry About the Separation
Whether you have kids or not, if you have an angry or upset ex, you better stay away from dating until things have calmed down. In my state of residence, the court does not care about extramarital affairs typically, but other states do. You do not want to be accused of an affair. Also, you don't want to invite a completely innocent person to the "party" only to have to deal with a livid ex.

You and Your Ex Are Battling Over Money
Casual dating is fine in this case, but if someone gets seriously involved with you, your ex can use this as leverage against you potentially receiving more money in the divorce. Your ex can state that this person's involvement in your life lowers your bills or that you two could be cohabitating.

You Are Distraught Over the Split
If you are inconsolable over the impending divorce and have considered dating, don't do it! Most likely, you are looking for someone to soothe your pain. This is a relationship recipe for disaster. If you want to opt for a casual sexual relationship, well then you are well within your rights to do so, but remember: you are a hot mess right now, which is to be expected. You might want to hold off on any romantic or sexual situations, period.

You Are Ready but Your Child Is Struggling
If you feel ready to date but your child is struggling, this is a situation in which you absolutely must wait for your child to know anything about your dating life. Your child doesn't need to hear about, know about, or meet anyone you might casually or more than casually be spending time with. Truthfully, getting your kid through this is the most important thing right now, so dating should take a back seat. This doesn't mean you should neglect yourself — see friends, exercise, engage in hobbies, etc. — but that you should put dating low on the priority list or put it on hold for now altogether.

When It Might Be OK:

You and Your Ex Mutually Decided to Divorce
If you both decided to divorce, you may be ready to set sail into casual dating territory without any trouble during proceedings.

You Are Happy Over the Split
If you are over the moon about the split, go ahead — date to your heart's content! But still — be wary of jumping into anything serious. You are not relationship material just yet.

Bottom line? I think dating before the divorce is final is fine if it's casual, but anything serious is not recommended. You would be surprised at how the divorce process could go. Your ex could start out amicable and kind to you and end up being an entirely different way. When there is money, property, and potentially children's lives at stake in divorce, you really ought to be cautious before getting involved with someone.

Most importantly, for the people who may date you, you are in some ways a heartbreak hazard for them. You could decide to go back to your ex! So until that divorce is final, you could risk hurting someone else. If you truly feel healed and "done" with your marriage, that's one thing, but if you aren't, you need to take a rest from dating until you feel ready to show your best face. Do you want to enter the dating scene a mess? No. You want to enter the scene ready to have fun and meet quality people, and if you are not altogether yourself, then you will not meet good matches, period.

Related
If You Have a Divorced Friend, DON'T Tell Her These 6 Things
9 Things No One Tells You About Divorce
Just Married vs. Just Divorced

Image Source: Zachary Glenn of Bow Tie Photo
Join the conversation
RelationshipsAdviceDivorceDating
Around The Web
Join The Conversation
Relationships
13 Little Things You Do That Are So Damn Sexy (According to Men)
by Bobby Box
Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie Divorce Details
Celebrity Scandals
Everything That Has Happened Since Angelina Jolie Filed For Divorce From Brad Pitt
by Monica Sisavat
My Parents' Divorce Didn't Make Me a Cynic
Relationships
No, My Parents' Divorce Didn't Turn Me Into a Cynic — It Taught Me More About Love
by Nicole Yi
Relationships
10 Things I Wish I Knew Before Getting a Divorce
by Laura Lifshitz
What Alternatives Are There to Couples Counseling?
Relationships
5 Alternatives to Couples Therapy That Strengthen Your Relationship
by Nicole Yi
Things Women Should Stop Doing When Dating
Advice
7 Things Grown-Ass Women Need to Stop Doing in the Dating Game
by Nicole Yi
Mother-Daughter Wedding Pictures
Mother's Day
40+ Moving Mother-Daughter Wedding Moments
by Macy Cate Williams
How Did Twin Peaks End?
Twin Peaks
by Andrea Reiher
What Is Sologamy?
Relationships
This Badass Woman Married Herself Because She Doesn't Need a Partner to Validate Her
by Nicole Yi
Political Ads
Kendall Jenner
A Brief History of "Woke" Advertising
by Kyle Fitzpatrick
Best Personal Finance Apps
Personal Finance
8 Personal Finance Apps You Need in Your Life
by Alyssa Fischer
What You Shouldn't Tell Your Friends About Your Marriage
Relationships
9 Things You Shouldn't Tell Your Friends About Your Marriage
by Laura Lifshitz
From Our Partners
Latest Love
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds