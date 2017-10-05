This Is the Classiest Explanation of How Butt Plugs Work That You'll Ever See

Diving in to anal play in the bedroom can seem a little intimidating, BUT . . . it doesn't have to be! Figuring out what goes where and who puts that there can seem complicated, but it's really all about what you and your partner enjoy and are comfortable with. Carvaka Sex Toys released a Butt Plug 101 video called "The World of Butt Plugs." In addition to being the classiest British-accented explanation of how inserting items into your anus works, it's also extremely informative and inclusive to various types of users. The video covers where to start with the sex toys (hint: start SMALL), the mechanics of why it feels good, and even more helpful tips for anyone using butt plugs — whether it's your first time or you're a pro. Here's what anyone trying the toys should know:

They come in many different shapes and sizes.

Butt plugs can be made of different materials too! The shapes and sizes are based on preference and experience — it's a good idea for new users to start small. The sex toys always have a flared base for safety reasons (you don't want the plug to get lost up there).

Butt plugs are for pleasure (and practice)!

The toys are used for pleasuring both men and women — men are pleasured because the prostrate is stimulated by the plug, whereas women experience pleasure in part due to the plug increasing pressure on the back of the vaginal wall. When climaxing, sensations already feel more intense in the anus, so a butt plug's presence adds to that. The toys are also used in order to prepare and practice for anal sex.

Other tips:

The video encourages the usage of lube when using the toy, because the anus doesn't self-lubricate (like, for instance, a vagina naturally does). And don't forget to clean your toys (with a sex-toy-specific cleaner!) after each use in order to prevent the spread of bacteria and STIs.

Watch the full video for even more helpful information.