The Bachelor Couples: Where Are They Now?
The 20 Hottest Sex Scenes From Game of Thrones
What Is Sexual Fluidity?
17 GIFs That Prove Why Jon Snow and Daenerys Need to Happen

After the much-anticipated meeting of Jon Snow and Daenerys Targaryen, we couldn't help but start forming some inappropriate thoughts involving the two powerhouses. Yes, Khaleesi is technically the King in the North's aunt but one, neither of them know (yet), and two, at least they're not twin siblings. Ahem, looking at you, Jamie and Cersei. But aside from the whole family thing, you can't deny that if Jon and Dany were to ever happen, it would be extremely hot. Wrong . . . but so right. And clearly, sexual tension between the two is only heating up as the season progresses. See 17 GIFs ahead that prove why we ship these two.

He was so clearly turned on by her when they were first introduced.
Heart eyes all the way.
Serving sexual innuendos right from the start.
Dany feels it, too.
They want each other so, so bad.
Jon's not afraid to tell Dany "no," and she likes that.
The way he looks at her . . .
They both know it, but they've got a war to win and seven kingdoms to take over.
She's been wanting Jon on his knees since they first met.
Daenerys doesn't even need to say "Dracarys" to start a fire between them.
She clearly did not want Jon to leave Dragonstone.
Her flirty goodbye before Jon left to bring back a wight.
Jon was like "that's my girl" when she came to save them.
Jon was so sweet to her after her dragon Viserion died.
He held her hand, and she liked it!
It doesn't get any sexier than proposing to kill the Night King together.
The way Jon finally agreed to bend the knee for her — C'MON.
