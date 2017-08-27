17 GIFs That Prove Why Jon Snow and Daenerys Need to Happen

After the much-anticipated meeting of Jon Snow and Daenerys Targaryen, we couldn't help but start forming some inappropriate thoughts involving the two powerhouses. Yes, Khaleesi is technically the King in the North's aunt but one, neither of them know (yet), and two, at least they're not twin siblings. Ahem, looking at you, Jamie and Cersei. But aside from the whole family thing, you can't deny that if Jon and Dany were to ever happen, it would be extremely hot. Wrong . . . but so right. And clearly, sexual tension between the two is only heating up as the season progresses. See 17 GIFs ahead that prove why we ship these two.