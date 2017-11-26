The Bouquets in This Korean Star Wars Wedding Were Held Together by Light Sabers

In a wedding far, far away in Dayton, OH, Josh and Carolyn showcased both the bride's Korean culture and their endless love for Star Wars. Following their church ceremony, the couple celebrated with a reception at the Boonshoft Museum of Discovery, where they entered through a tunnel of light sabers.

Subtle, traditional details were sprinkled throughout their big day, including wooden wedding ducks (a Korean custom) and jiwusans (traditional umbrellas), while Carolyn's mother donned a beautiful hanbok gown. And of course, the force was strong with all the Star Wars elements, from the groom's Darth Vader helmet to light-saber bouquets. You can bet that every member of the bridal party was ready for battle. See the photos!