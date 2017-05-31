 Skip Nav
Summer Box is Here
Shop Must Have!
Did you know we have a UK site?
Did you know we have a Australia site?
Did you know we have a France site?
Did you know we have a Deutschland site?
Did you know we have a Middle East site?
Did you know we have a الشرق الأوسط site?
x
If You Thought Male Rompers Were Absurd, Check Out These Lace Shorts For Men
ben higgins
I Stayed in The Bachelor Fantasy Suite, and This Is What Happened
Humor
The Ultimate Best Friends Bucket List
Summer
16 Sexy Books That Should Be on Your Must-Read List This June

Lace Shorts For Men

If You Thought Male Rompers Were Absurd, Check Out These Lace Shorts For Men

LACED UP IN CUSTOM HC Got 2 work wit my boy @cazwellnyc these past few days on his new music video 💞🎶 this song is summer Jam 2017 y'all ain't ready!! #cazwell #hologramcity #summer17

A post shared by HOZA (@hoza729) on

First there was the RompHim; now allow us to introduce you to lace shorts for men. We first spotted these (unique) shorts when a Twitter user posted a photo and posed the question of whether or not women would be OK with their significant others wearing a pair. While most women responded with a resounding "No, thank you," it's important to note that these shorts are actually not new at all.

Lace shorts have been featured on the runway in Versace and Gucci fashion shows in 2013 and 2015, respectively. It appears that these particular lace shorts are just now going viral thanks to a new music video by American rapper Cazwell, and it hasn't even premiered yet! Read on to see a few honest and hilarious social media reactions to the lacy fashion trend ahead.

Join the conversation
TwitterHumor
Around The Web
Join The Conversation
Facebook
If You Try to Figure Out the Mistake in This Math Problem, It'll Make You Go Crazy
by Ann-Marie Alcántara
Disney Princesses at Cannes Fashion Instagrams
Fashion News
You Might Not Have Noticed, but Your Favorite Disney Princesses Showed Up to Cannes
by Nikita Ramsinghani
Brick Wall Optical Illusion Photo
Facebook
This Brick Wall Optical Illusion Is Making the Internet Go INSANE
by Macy Cate Williams
Politics
by Ann-Marie Alcántara
David Beckham Birthday Dinner
David Beckham
David Beckham's "Dinner of Choice" Will Have You Screaming "What the Eff?"
by Perri Konecky
Gucci Belt Trend
Fashion Instagrams
The Gucci Piece to Buy For 2017 Goes With Every Outfit You'll Ever Wear
by Marina Liao
Silicon Valley Companies Give Time Off to Protest
Donald Trump
Whoa: Companies Are Offering Time Off to Protest Trump
by Ann-Marie Alcántara
Giving Up Facebook Mom Groups
Personal Essay
I Quit Facebook Mom Groups For 1 Week — and Would Never Do It Again
by Kate Schweitzer
Accessory Trends 2017
Street Style
A Definitive List of 2017's Biggest Accessory Trends
by Sarah Wasilak
Star Print Trend
Get the Look
We've Gone Starry-Eyed For This 1 Print
by Nikita Ramsinghani
Melania Trump Wears $51,000 Coat
Melania Trump
Melania Trump's $51K Coat Is the Actual Definition of Out of Touch
by Hannah Weil McKinley
Lirika Matoshi Fishnet Tights
Fashion Instagrams
You'll Want Every Pair of These Flowery Fishnets Taking Over Instagram
by Perri Konecky
From Our Partners
Latest Love
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds