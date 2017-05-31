If You Thought Male Rompers Were Absurd, Check Out These Lace Shorts For Men

LACED UP IN CUSTOM HC Got 2 work wit my boy @cazwellnyc these past few days on his new music video 💞🎶 this song is summer Jam 2017 y'all ain't ready!! #cazwell #hologramcity #summer17 A post shared by HOZA (@hoza729) on May 23, 2017 at 12:40pm PDT

First there was the RompHim; now allow us to introduce you to lace shorts for men. We first spotted these (unique) shorts when a Twitter user posted a photo and posed the question of whether or not women would be OK with their significant others wearing a pair. While most women responded with a resounding "No, thank you," it's important to note that these shorts are actually not new at all.

Lace shorts have been featured on the runway in Versace and Gucci fashion shows in 2013 and 2015, respectively. It appears that these particular lace shorts are just now going viral thanks to a new music video by American rapper Cazwell, and it hasn't even premiered yet! Read on to see a few honest and hilarious social media reactions to the lacy fashion trend ahead.

All the mens tryna be "suns out, buns out" this summer https://t.co/6sqFI3c7ix — S. (@Shaptacular) May 30, 2017