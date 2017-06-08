A Casual Playlist of Our Favorite LGBTQ+ Anthems

 Skip Nav
In 2017, the music industry has come a long way when it comes to lauding LGBTQ musicians. But let's not forget the long history of queer artists, allies, and anthems that have brought us here. In honor of Pride Month, we thought we'd spotlight some of the most iconic LGBTQ-adjacent songs over the decades. Some are from LGBTQ-identifying artists, while others are from music icons that have embraced queer fans. And the rest are songs that have become a dance floor rallying cry of sorts in the LGBTQ+ community. From Robyn's "Dancing on My Own" all the way back to Gloria Gaynor's "I Will Survive," it's time to reminisce . . . and to dance.

