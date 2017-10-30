 Skip Nav
Nostalgia
An Undercover Disney Princess Shares the Secrets of Disneybounding
Spotify
Put a Spell on Someone With 31 Halloween Love Songs
Relationships
Your Partner Shouldn't Be Your Everything — Why You Need an "Other Signficant Other"
View On One Page
ADVERTISEMENT ()
Start Slideshow
0
These Newlyweds Celebrated Their Marriage With a Sweet At-Home Photo Session

When Ryan and Molly returned from their honeymoon, the couple decided to get newlywed pictures taken as their wedding gift to each other. Since the first year of marriage is so special, they wanted to capture those memories in their adopted hometown of Indianapolis with their rescue dog, Yoda. It was important that the photos reflected their family in their natural element, so it was an easy choice to have them taken in their house.

The two were in a long-distance relationship for nearly five years, and would often dream about the day they'd be able to be together under one roof in their "little yellow house." That house became a symbol for them and helped them get through their nights apart until Molly finally moved in with Ryan.

While shopping for holiday decorations for their first Christmas together, they spotted a little yellow cottage ornament covered in snow. They hung it every year on the tree, dreaming of that house. While casually scrolling through Zillow for potential homes, there on the screen was a yellow Victorian cottage for sale. They took a tour the next day and knew it was meant to be. As Molly and Ryan carried in their first boxes a couple months later, the roof of their little yellow house began to cover with snow, looking identical to the ornament they bought years before.

See their sweet at-home photos!

Related
Coffee, Sweatpants, and Kisses Make This In-Home Engagement Shoot Perfect
These Newlyweds Celebrated Their Marriage With a Sweet At-Home Photo Session
These Newlyweds Celebrated Their Marriage With a Sweet At-Home Photo Session
These Newlyweds Celebrated Their Marriage With a Sweet At-Home Photo Session
These Newlyweds Celebrated Their Marriage With a Sweet At-Home Photo Session
These Newlyweds Celebrated Their Marriage With a Sweet At-Home Photo Session
These Newlyweds Celebrated Their Marriage With a Sweet At-Home Photo Session
These Newlyweds Celebrated Their Marriage With a Sweet At-Home Photo Session
These Newlyweds Celebrated Their Marriage With a Sweet At-Home Photo Session
These Newlyweds Celebrated Their Marriage With a Sweet At-Home Photo Session
These Newlyweds Celebrated Their Marriage With a Sweet At-Home Photo Session
These Newlyweds Celebrated Their Marriage With a Sweet At-Home Photo Session
These Newlyweds Celebrated Their Marriage With a Sweet At-Home Photo Session
These Newlyweds Celebrated Their Marriage With a Sweet At-Home Photo Session
These Newlyweds Celebrated Their Marriage With a Sweet At-Home Photo Session
These Newlyweds Celebrated Their Marriage With a Sweet At-Home Photo Session
These Newlyweds Celebrated Their Marriage With a Sweet At-Home Photo Session
These Newlyweds Celebrated Their Marriage With a Sweet At-Home Photo Session
These Newlyweds Celebrated Their Marriage With a Sweet At-Home Photo Session
These Newlyweds Celebrated Their Marriage With a Sweet At-Home Photo Session
These Newlyweds Celebrated Their Marriage With a Sweet At-Home Photo Session
These Newlyweds Celebrated Their Marriage With a Sweet At-Home Photo Session
These Newlyweds Celebrated Their Marriage With a Sweet At-Home Photo Session
These Newlyweds Celebrated Their Marriage With a Sweet At-Home Photo Session
These Newlyweds Celebrated Their Marriage With a Sweet At-Home Photo Session
These Newlyweds Celebrated Their Marriage With a Sweet At-Home Photo Session
These Newlyweds Celebrated Their Marriage With a Sweet At-Home Photo Session
These Newlyweds Celebrated Their Marriage With a Sweet At-Home Photo Session
These Newlyweds Celebrated Their Marriage With a Sweet At-Home Photo Session
These Newlyweds Celebrated Their Marriage With a Sweet At-Home Photo Session
These Newlyweds Celebrated Their Marriage With a Sweet At-Home Photo Session
These Newlyweds Celebrated Their Marriage With a Sweet At-Home Photo Session
1
more images
Start Slideshow
Join the conversation
Real WeddingsWeddingEngagementMarriage
Colton Haynes
Colton Haynes and Jeff Leatham Couldn't Keep Their Hands Off of Each Other at Their Wedding
by Terry Carter
Fall Wedding Hair and Makeup Ideas
Wedding Beauty
10 Wedding Hair and Makeup Ideas For the Rustic Fall Bride
by Jessica Cruel
The Most Important Thing About Your Wedding
Wedding
I've Been Married 11 Years and This Is What I Remember About My Wedding Day
by Colleen Dilthey Thomas
Man Writes Down Reasons His Wife Cries
Relationships
This Guy Wrote Down All the Reasons His Wife Cries, and It'll Crack You Up
by Erin Cullum
How to Get the Spark Back in Your Marriage
Relationships
10 Easy Ways to Get the Spark Back in Your Marriage
by Laura Lifshitz
From Our Partners
Latest Love
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds