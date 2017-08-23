 Skip Nav
Wedding
The Groom's Tearful Reaction to Seeing His Bride Is the Absolute Sweetest
Relationships
7 Small Silver Linings of Going Through a Divorce
Relationships
The Truth About How Men Choose the Woman They're Going to Marry

Is It OK to Say Queer?

What the Word Queer Means to Me

We've reclaimed it: the word "queer." It's inclusive, it's broad, and it's the word that feels best for me. Yes, the term was a slur. When I used the word queer in front of my grandma for the first time, I registered the shock in her voice, but I quickly explained that queer had been reclaimed in academic discourse and in public spheres in the early 1990s. This reclamation took back a word lobbed as an insult and made it something beautiful and inclusive. It broadens the scope for gender and sexual expression by defying a fixed label or identity through something that is inherently changing and changeable.

Related
Why More Young People Are Embracing Gender-Fluid Identities

Queer at its inception was a label that defied labeling. It eschews traditional fixed identities for a flexibility (see: not gay as in happy, but queer as in f*ck you) that need not be defined, explained, or locked in. Queer is a spectrum that includes, but is not limited to, gender identity or sexual orientation. It is an umbrella term that represents a myriad of LGBTQ+ identities, used as a quick and inclusive shorthand.

It feels good to proudly say I'm here, I'm queer, and I love it.

For me, queer feels like the most comfortable label (yes, labeling can be problematic) because it allows me to best communicate who I am and want to be. In one word, I can express that I am changeable in my personal identity, as well as the people I want to love, date, and have sex with. As a cisgender woman, queerness comes with its complications: not feeling queer enough, or fighting the heteronormative socialization that taught me how to talk to and date men but no one else. But regardless of my issues, it's the space and identity that suits me best. It feels good to proudly say I'm here, I'm queer, and I love it.

Image Source: StockSnap / Joe Roberts
Join the conversation
Personal EssayLGBTQ
Join The Conversation
Facebook
Solve the Brain-Teaser That Is Driving People on Facebook Insane
by Kelsey Garcia
Tech Companies Banning White Supremacists
Donald Trump
14 Tech Companies Trying to Ban Hate Groups and White Supremacists
by Ann-Marie Alcántara
What Is Phubbing?
Digital Life
Even If You Don't Know What Phubbing Is, You're Probably Doing It
by Ann-Marie Alcántara
Video of Abandoned Dog Found in a Garbage Bag
Facebook
The Viral Story of an Abandoned Dog Found in a Garbage Bag Will Make Your Heart Cry
by Kelsey Garcia
South Carolina Dog Abandoned by Owner in Jail
Digital Life
The Viral Story of This Tied-Up and Abandoned Dog Has an Unexpected Ending
by Kelsey Garcia
From Our Partners
Latest Love
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds