30 Reasons to Celebrate Turning 30!

I'll admit, like most women, the thought of turning 30 was rather daunting and overwhelming: at the time I was perpetually single and felt stagnant in my career.

Then, of course, there was joy's evil twin, comparison, creeping up and forcing me to analyze everything about my life. Also, wondering why my high school classmate already has three beautiful children and I couldn't find a boyfriend (tip: no scrolling Instagram after a couple glasses of wine). After I spent some time reflecting, I realized there were a lot of reasons to celebrate turning 30.