 Skip Nav
Netflix
18 Sex-Filled Films to Stream on Netflix
Relationships
Why Being Emotionally Unavailable Is Total Bullsh*t
Tattoos
Which Tattoo Should You Get Based on Your Zodiac Sign?

Personalized Hogwarts Letter

You Can Get a Personalized Hogwarts Letter Sent to You, Because Dreams Do Come True

When my 11th birthday rolled around, to say I was disappointed would be an understatement. I got clothes, gift certificates, and probably some other useless crap I lost or forgot about almost immediately. What I did not receive, however, was my Hogwarts acceptance letter. Many Harry Potter fans know the pain that occurred when that tiny shred of hope we held in the belief that the Wizarding world was real was finally shattered, once and for all. Anyway, we're fine now, right? Wrong. We all still want that letter! Good news: you can now have a personalized note signed by Minerva McGonagall herself.

Related
This Irish Brand's New Harry Potter Collection Is So Damn Magical and Affordable, I'm Crying

We found several variations on eBay that allow you to personalize the letter for yourself or for the person you want to send one to, so you have options. Our favorite is just $13! A Reddit user shared their own version of the letter, which differs a bit from the ones we found but is no less magical. Theirs is from a UK store; there are several, like Legendary Letters and The Harry Potter Shop at Platform 9 3/4, that offer the service as well.

"Really well-made products! Definitely worth the money and worth the wait. I bought it as a present for someone and since then had three people come and ask where they can get similar ones," said one review on eBay. Start designing your own now and fulfill your fantasy once and for all!

Join the conversation
NostalgiaHarry Potter
Join The Conversation
Harry Potter
by Kelsey Garcia
Where Are the Spice Girls Now?
Nostalgia
by Brittney Stephens
Harry Potter Fan Art
Harry Potter
Harry Potter Characters Are Reimagined in Amazing Fan Art
by Hilary White
Pulp Fiction Halloween Costume Ideas
Nostalgia
by Monica Sisavat
How Did Janis Joplin Die?
Nostalgia
by Brittney Stephens
From Our Partners
Latest Love
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds