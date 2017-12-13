We Love How All the Groomsmen Wore Matching Plaid in This Christmas Wedding

When Stephanie and Jake found out that they couldn't get married in their hometown of Duluth, MN, they decided on St. Paul instead. The couple wanted to incorporate their love for the outdoors into their dream, holiday-themed wedding and decided to hold it at A'BULAE, an event space with natural light and a rustic, glitzy feel. All the groomsmen sported plaid shirts with bow ties while the bridesmaids carried wreathes with cranberries instead of traditional floral bouquets. It was the perfect Winter wedding!

See their photos!