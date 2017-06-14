 Skip Nav
How Disney Fans Are Celebrating Pride Month on Both Coasts

With Pride Month now well underway, Disney is making a concerted effort to celebrate its many LGBTQ+ employees and visitors. In addition to offering rainbow-flag-adorned merchandise at the many parks across the country, Disney hosted a celebratory event at Walt Disney Studios, participated in the Long Beach Pride Parade, and held its annual Gay Day on the first weekend in June.

On June 9, Walt Disney Studios hosted a panel discussion on allyship at a day-long event that featured information sessions, rainbow cupcakes, and more. The event was a decidedly more formal Pride Month celebration; however, Disney has been active this month in other ways as well.

In early June, Disney also hosted its annual — yet still unofficial — Gay Day at Walt Disney World. The tradition began in 1991 as a day where thousands of members from the LGBTQ+ community would all wear red shirts and attend Magic Kingdom together. Over two decades later, Gay Day has become a full weekend as participants also visit Animal Kingdom, Hollywood Studios, and Epcot.

In late May, Disneyland employees also walked in the Long Beach Pride Parade while sporting rainbow Mickey t-shirts and wielding colorful Disneyland balloons. Ahead, see the various ways Pride Month has been celebrated at Disney this year.

7 Big Brands Celebrating Pride Month With Awesome Products That Give Back

