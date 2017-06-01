6/01/17 6/01/17 POPSUGAR Love Pride Month Pride Products 2017 7 Big Brands Celebrating Pride Month With Awesome Products That Give Back June 1, 2017 by Macy Cate Williams 1 Shares Chat with us on Facebook Messenger. Learn what's trending across POPSUGAR. June is Pride Month, and we're wasting no time celebrating the LGBTQ+ community. There are some amazing brands that are honoring this important time of the year by creating collections dedicated to LGBTQ pride. We're loving the fresh, vibrant designs, so we pulled our favorite items from brands that are giving back. Take a look and show your support. Related40 People Reflect on What Pride Means to Them Shop Brands Levi's Urban Outfitters Community Cares + GLSEN Pride Collection Urban Outfitters is partnering with Chicago hip-hop artist Taylor Bennett to introduce its Pride Month Collection. All of the proceeds from these products will go to GLSEN. The back of this love t-shirt ($28) includes some beautiful illustrations. love t-shirt $28 from urbanoutfitters.com Buy Now Nike Be True Campaign Nike's Be True campaign is meant to "empower all athletes by supporting initiatives to end discrimination in sport." The brand has raised over $2.5 million in financial and in-kind support for LGBTQ causes since 2012. These Be True Flyknit Racers ($160) feature a rainbow swoosh. Be True Flyknit Racers $160 from nike.com Buy Now Everlane 100% Human: Pride Edition To celebrate Pride Month, Everlane has made its largest collection yet to raise $100,000 for the Human Rights Campaign. The merchandise costs $18-$25 and will be available June 5. Kenneth Cole Pride Kam Sneaker Kenneth Cole created the Pride Kam Sneaker ($125) with a rainbow stripe in support of the Human Rights Campaign. We want to wear these all year long. Pride Kam Sneaker $125 from kennethcole.com Buy Now Levi's Special Edition Pride Collection Levi's Special Edition Pride Collection was created to raise awareness about stigma. One hundred percent of the proceeds from the products will support the Harvey Milk Foundation and the Stonewall Community Foundation. This simple white T-shirt ($25) includes an important message. Levi's Pride Community Tee $25 from Levi's Buy Now See more Levi's Tees Converse Yes to All Campaign The Converse Yes to All campaign honors Pride Month by donating net proceeds from its special collection to LGBTQ youth organizations. We especially like these mesh low top sneakers ($90). Make sure to look at the bottom of the soles — they're rainbow! mesh low top sneakers $90 from store.nike.com Buy Now American Eagle Outfitters Pride Collection One hundred percent of the proceeds from the American Eagle Outfitters Pride Collection will benefit the It Gets Better Project. This embroidered dad hat ($18) says "Have a Nice Day" on the back. embroidered dad hat $18 from ae.com Buy Now Share this post Pride MonthLGBTQGift GuideShopping