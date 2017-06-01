 Skip Nav
7 Big Brands Celebrating Pride Month With Awesome Products That Give Back

Pride Products 2017

7 Big Brands Celebrating Pride Month With Awesome Products That Give Back

7 Big Brands Celebrating Pride Month With Awesome Products That Give Back

June is Pride Month, and we're wasting no time celebrating the LGBTQ+ community. There are some amazing brands that are honoring this important time of the year by creating collections dedicated to LGBTQ pride. We're loving the fresh, vibrant designs, so we pulled our favorite items from brands that are giving back. Take a look and show your support.

Urban Outfitters Community Cares + GLSEN Pride Collection
Urban Outfitters Community Cares + GLSEN Pride Collection

Urban Outfitters is partnering with Chicago hip-hop artist Taylor Bennett to introduce its Pride Month Collection. All of the proceeds from these products will go to GLSEN. The back of this love t-shirt ($28) includes some beautiful illustrations.

Nike Be True Campaign
Nike Be True Campaign

Nike's Be True campaign is meant to "empower all athletes by supporting initiatives to end discrimination in sport." The brand has raised over $2.5 million in financial and in-kind support for LGBTQ causes since 2012. These Be True Flyknit Racers ($160) feature a rainbow swoosh.

Everlane 100% Human: Pride Edition
Everlane 100% Human: Pride Edition

To celebrate Pride Month, Everlane has made its largest collection yet to raise $100,000 for the Human Rights Campaign. The merchandise costs $18-$25 and will be available June 5.

Kenneth Cole Pride Kam Sneaker
Kenneth Cole Pride Kam Sneaker

Kenneth Cole created the Pride Kam Sneaker ($125) with a rainbow stripe in support of the Human Rights Campaign. We want to wear these all year long.

Levi's Special Edition Pride Collection
Levi's Special Edition Pride Collection

Levi's Special Edition Pride Collection was created to raise awareness about stigma. One hundred percent of the proceeds from the products will support the Harvey Milk Foundation and the Stonewall Community Foundation. This simple white T-shirt ($25) includes an important message.

Converse Yes to All Campaign
Converse Yes to All Campaign

The Converse Yes to All campaign honors Pride Month by donating net proceeds from its special collection to LGBTQ youth organizations. We especially like these mesh low top sneakers ($90). Make sure to look at the bottom of the soles — they're rainbow!

American Eagle Outfitters Pride Collection
American Eagle Outfitters Pride Collection

One hundred percent of the proceeds from the American Eagle Outfitters Pride Collection will benefit the It Gets Better Project. This embroidered dad hat ($18) says "Have a Nice Day" on the back.

