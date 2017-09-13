 Skip Nav
This Is What Moana Would Look Like in Real Life!

Disney princesses are undeniably beautiful, but their good looks are admittedly a bit unrealistic outside of the context of their imaginary universes. But what would they look like if they were part of our own world? Artist and graphic design student Jirka Väätäinen used Photoshop to envision what the Disney princesses would look like if they were real women, and the results are breathtaking. Is it just us or does Anna kind of remind you of Emma Stone? See the stunning photos of your favorite characters.

This Artist Created Beautiful Racebent Versions of Frozen's Elsa and Anna

Snow White
Cinderella
Mulan
Pocahontas
Aurora
Ariel
Belle
Tiana
Alice
Jasmine
Rapunzel
Tinkerbell
Merida
Meg
Elsa
Anna
Moana
