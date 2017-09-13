This Is What Moana Would Look Like in Real Life!

Disney princesses are undeniably beautiful, but their good looks are admittedly a bit unrealistic outside of the context of their imaginary universes. But what would they look like if they were part of our own world? Artist and graphic design student Jirka Väätäinen used Photoshop to envision what the Disney princesses would look like if they were real women, and the results are breathtaking. Is it just us or does Anna kind of remind you of Emma Stone? See the stunning photos of your favorite characters.