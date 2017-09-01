 Skip Nav
Book-Lovers Will Appreciate the Subtle Literary Details in This Beautiful Outdoor Wedding

Although Caitrin and Jacob live in San Francisco, CA, they wanted an outdoor wedding that felt like home. With family spread throughout the country, the couple decided to have their lakefront ceremony and tented reception on the groom's family farm in Bath, OH.

The main focus was the food, so they went with a specially customized farm-to-table menu. In addition to some good old BBQ, the wedding also featured a vintage-Airstream-turned-bar and Swensons food truck for late-night cheeseburgers and jalapeño poppers. Instead of a traditional wedding cake, Caitrin and Jacob opted for locally sourced pies and ice cream.

Despite the reception having such fun and laid-back elements, the two still managed to keep things elegant. The wedding style was bohemian and colorful with deep greens and burgundy. Simple centerpieces and bud vases were found on each table, and there were even subtle literary details spread out, like the Catch-22 seating number. Guests also received laminated bookmarks featuring photos of the sweet couple. Everything really came together for this beautiful Summer wedding.

See the photos ahead!

