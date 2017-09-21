 Skip Nav
We're Not Disney Fanatics, but Disney World Was the Ideal Honeymoon
92 Romantic Movies You Can Watch on Netflix in October — See What's New!

Of all the new movies on Netflix next month, it's the romances that really have us swooning. There's something about the cooler temps that have us wanting to cozy up on the couch and lose ourselves in a romantic comedy or other love-filled flicks. Here are the romances we're especially excited to check out in October!

Additional reporting by Stacey Nguyen

Before Midnight (Available Oct. 1)
Eagle vs. Shark (Available Oct. 1)
Eyes Wide Shut (Available Oct. 1)
Made of Honor (Available Oct. 1)
Miss Congeniality (Available Oct. 1)
Must Love Dogs (Available Oct. 1)
Never Let Me Go (Available Oct. 1)
No Reservations (Available Oct. 1)
Sleeping With Other People (Available Oct. 2)
She's Gotta Have It
Disney's Beauty and the Beast
Carol
Vincent N Roxxy
Naked
A Cinderella Story
Practical Magic
Beautiful Creatures
My Ex-Ex
AWOL
Amélie
Begin Again
Bridget Jones's Baby
Bridget Jones's Diary
Punch-Drunk Love
Southside With You
The Way He Looks
The Incredible Jessica James
Seeking a Friend For the End of the World
13 Going on 30
Emma
Moonrise Kingdom
