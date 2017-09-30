 Skip Nav
Netflix
You Know You Want Something Steamy to Binge-Watch in October! 15 Sexy Shows on Netflix
Advice
Why I Will Never Apologize For Being an "Aggressive" Woman
Wedding
This Bride Actually Got Down at Her Wedding and Did the Worm in Her Gown
We're Now Considering a Halloween Wedding Thanks to This Bride's Gorgeous Black Gown

When it comes to a Halloween wedding, it's all about the bride's gown. Monica with Mon-Fleur Design and photographer Heather Mayer collaborated to create the dark wedding shoot of our dreams, and we're obsessed. The groom definitely gave us Dracula vibes, while the gorgeous bride donned an all-black dress with a stunning veil that took it to the next level.

Details like tall black candles, black acrylic chairs, and vintage brass added both modern and elegant elements all while coming off romantic. To top it all off, this moody wedding also featured a Fall dinner with jewel tones to keep things festive.

You've got to see the photos ahead!

Related
Obsessed With This Creepy Wedding? Just Wait Until You See the Bride's Ghostly Gown

