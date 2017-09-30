We're Now Considering a Halloween Wedding Thanks to This Bride's Gorgeous Black Gown

When it comes to a Halloween wedding, it's all about the bride's gown. Monica with Mon-Fleur Design and photographer Heather Mayer collaborated to create the dark wedding shoot of our dreams, and we're obsessed. The groom definitely gave us Dracula vibes, while the gorgeous bride donned an all-black dress with a stunning veil that took it to the next level.

Details like tall black candles, black acrylic chairs, and vintage brass added both modern and elegant elements all while coming off romantic. To top it all off, this moody wedding also featured a Fall dinner with jewel tones to keep things festive.

You've got to see the photos ahead!