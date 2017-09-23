This Rose Gold Keyboard Is the Prettiest Thing We've Ever Laid Eyes On

We're sorry, but you're about to start looking at your current keyboard with severe disappointment. Azio, an innovative tech gear manufacturer, has designed typewriter-inspired luxury keyboards that might just be the prettiest bit of technology we've ever seen. Made with real leather, the keyboards combine a vintage look with a modern, sleek vibe. There are three styles to choose from — Retro Classic Posh aka rose gold; Retro Classic Onyx, which is all black; and Retro Classic Artisan, which is a combination of the first two.

"This keyboard is not just about technical specifications but a certain tangibility that one can feel and connect with," the company said.

The keyboard frame is made with a zinc aluminum alloy, then polished and plated into a black chrome or satin copper finish. Each board offers the option of either USB or Bluetooth connection, and they are designed to be compatible with Mac and PC (the USB version is designed for Windows PC). The product is in "prototype stage" on Indiegogo, but backers of the keyboard are supposed to begin receiving their own starting in October! They are listed as $159 for the USB versions and $189 for the Bluetooth editions. It's not exactly inexpensive, but hey, it's rose gold — we may not be able to resist.

Here's a look at the Retro Classic Artisan style: