Forget a Cake, This Couple Had a Piñata at Their Rustic Wedding Instead

Brady and Dan's barn wedding was the definition of a Summer dream. Their rustic nuptials were mostly locally sourced, from the catering (their favorite Mexican restaurant Montezumas) and dessert (a local ice cream shop they both love) to all the floral arrangements made by the bride's aunt. The evening's entertainment was also a local favorite band called The Hello Strangers.

Since the couple's wedding was Mexican-inspired, it included pops of bright vivid colors, a piñata instead of a wedding cake, and even a donkey with saddlebags of Corona. It looked like quite the party. See their beautiful photos!