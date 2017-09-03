 Skip Nav
These Sexy '90s Movie Scenes Will Make You Sweat

The golden era of the '90s was packed with more than just iconic looks and boy bands. It was also a time of fantastic films, and some pretty sexy ones at that. Some you'll recognize immediately (remember that steamy car scene in Titanic?), while others might require a little jogging of the memory. But don't worry, we've included hot GIFs to help you out. See 10 of the sexiest movie scenes from the '90s ahead.

Romeo + Juliet
Cruel Intentions
Fight Club
Wild Things
Basic Instinct
Pulp Fiction
American Beauty
Pretty Woman
Out of Sight
Titanic
