17 Steamy Movies to Stream on Netflix Now

As the Summer heat winds down, what sounds better than spending your nights in with a glass of wine and a sensual romantic flick? We've compiled a diverse list of the sexiest movies available on Netflix for instant streaming in August, and they range from sultry indie dramas like All These Sleepless Nights to passionate blockbusters like Magic Mike. Keep reading to see all the films that'll let you (and Marvin Gaye) get it on — at least vicariously!



18 Films Even Sexier Than Fifty Shades of Grey Related